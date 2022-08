Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Hazelwood neighborhood last Wednesday night.

Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The shooter had already left the scene.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Scott Tovar of Vancouver.

This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the year.

