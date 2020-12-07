      Weather Alert

Man Shot & Killed in Kelso, Suspect Arrested

Dec 7, 2020 @ 3:29pm

KELSO, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Kelso on Monday morning and the suspect was arrested.

The victim was found in the driveway of a residence on Shadywood Lane and Rollingwoood Drive around 8:15.

An emergency notification was sent out in the area and a neighbor tipped off authorities to the suspect.  Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies used a drone and K-9 teams to track down the shooter on Weyerhaeuser timberland.

Neither the victim or suspect have yet been identified.

