Man Shot & Killed in Kelso, Suspect Arrested
KELSO, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Kelso on Monday morning and the suspect was arrested.
The victim was found in the driveway of a residence on Shadywood Lane and Rollingwoood Drive around 8:15.
An emergency notification was sent out in the area and a neighbor tipped off authorities to the suspect. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies used a drone and K-9 teams to track down the shooter on Weyerhaeuser timberland.
Neither the victim or suspect have yet been identified.