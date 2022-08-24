Man Shot & Killed By McMinnville Police At Apartment Building

Credit: KGW

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A man was shot and killed by police outside an apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents of Vineyard Heights Assisted Living were told there was somebody armed with a gun on the sidewalk and staff heard a gunshot. Neighboring businesses in a strip mall at Hill Road and SW Barbara Street went into lockdown around 2:00pm.

Police say 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, who was suicidal, exited the apartment building and confronted officers.

“Preliminary investigation has indicated that at least one round was fired by officers, striking the subject,” said McMinnville Police.

One neighbor says he believes the man lived in the building for the past few weeks. Police were seen searching an apartment after the shooting.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation. The two officers involved are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.