Man Shot In North Portland

Portland, Or – Police are investigating a shooting early this morning in North Portland near North Lombard and Interstate. It happened near 1200 N. North Farragut Street. 911 Calls came in just before 4:15 this morning. One person was hurt, they are expected to survive. No suspects have been arrested but police say there’s no danger to the public. Which usually means the suspect and victim may know each other, but that has not been confirmed yet. A robbery at a home was the motive for the shooting.

On Friday, December 14, 2018, at 4:12 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of North Farragut Street on the report that a person had been shot.

When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the location they located an adult male suffering from what was believed to be a non-life-threatening gun shot injury. Emergency medical personnel provided the man medical aid and transported him, by ambulance, to a Portland hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officers searched the area, but have not located any suspects believed to be involved in this shooting. There are no suspect descriptions to provide the public at this time in the investigation.

At this time in the investigation, investigators do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public in relation to this shooting.

Based on information gathered at this stage in the investigation members with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Robbery Detail are responding to the scene to assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact 503-823-3333.

