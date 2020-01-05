Man Shot Dead In Southeast Portland
Portland, Ore. – A man was shot dead in Southeast Portland around 5am Saturday morning near 151st and Stark. Police have not released any info on a suspect or arrest yet. We expect to learn more soon. Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen something or know more.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
On Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 5:06 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 151st Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on a report of a shooting. Offices arrived and located a deceased adult male at the scene.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail responded to investigate.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and confirm the identity of the deceased individual.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov .
An updated press release will be sent out if appropriate for the investigation.