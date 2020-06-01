Man Shot Dead By Gresham Police In SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot dead by a Gresham Police officer on Sunday night as Portland Police managed several large demonstrations.
Officers were called to deal with a man who was making threats in the area of Southeast Kelly Street a few blocks east of 122nd Avenue.
The Gresham officer was on scene with several officers from the Portland Police Bureau when deadly force was used. The officers have not yet been identified.
Police have not said what the nature of the threats were, if the man was armed or what led up to the shooting.