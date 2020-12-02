Man Shot By Vancouver Police Identified
VANCOUVER, Wa. – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot by a Vancouver Police Officer on Thanksgiving night.
Officers were called to a home SE 177th Avenue by a family who said a relative was “out of control.”
23-year-old Irving Rodriguez was found by police with a baseball bat.
Rodriguez allegedly refused commands from a crisis team to surrender and wasn’t phased by a less lethal device.
Police say an officer shot Rodriguez when Rodriguez charged the officer.
Rodriguez is in the hospital.