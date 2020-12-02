      Weather Alert

Man Shot By Vancouver Police Identified

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:53pm

VANCOUVER, Wa. – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot by a Vancouver Police Officer on Thanksgiving night.

Officers were called to a home SE 177th Avenue by a family who said a relative was “out of control.”

23-year-old Irving Rodriguez was found by police with a baseball bat.

Rodriguez allegedly refused commands from a crisis team to surrender and wasn’t phased by a less lethal device.

Police say an officer shot Rodriguez when Rodriguez charged the officer.

Rodriguez is in the hospital.

