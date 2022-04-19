Man Shot By U.S. Marshals In Portland Wanted For Several Crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Marshals say a wanted fugitive from Washington rammed multiple police cars and nearly hit an officer while trying to get away on Monday afternoon in Southeast Portland.
Roman Culver, 23, was in a parked vehicle with three other people at Southeast 11th and Ash Street. Marshals attempted to block them in when he put it in reverse. An officer who found himself between the vehicles fired one shot, hitting Culver in the neck. A passenger was treated for a minor injury to the ear.
Culver was wanted out of King County for robbery with a firearm and by the Washington Department of Corrections for escape. Authorities say they also had probable cause to arrest him for a drive-by shooting and alleged carjacking and he’s also a person of interest in a homicide.
A handgun was recovered inside the vehicle.