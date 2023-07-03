Man Shot By Federal Security Officer In Downtown Portland

Portland, Ore. — A shooting involving a Federal Court Security Officer in Downtown Portland has concluded with a man sustaining injuries.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 6:31 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting report at the Pioneer Courthouse, located near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured adult male. They administered immediate trauma first aid, including applying a chest seal, and called for emergency medical services. The man was subsequently transported to the hospital via ambulance, and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Federal Court Security Officer involved in the incident was also taken to the hospital with injuries unrelated to gunshot wounds. These injuries are reported to be non-life threatening and are associated with an assault.

Following established protocol, the Portland Police Homicide Unit was dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation. As part of the ongoing investigation, Southwest 6th Avenue is temporarily closed between Southwest Yamhill Street and Southwest Morrison Street. Pioneer Courthouse Square is also closed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at [email protected] or 503-823-0991, or Detective Erik Kammerer at [email protected] or 503-823-0762. Please reference case number 23-174369 when providing information.