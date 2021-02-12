      Weather Alert

Man Shot By Clark County Deputies Dies

Feb 12, 2021 @ 11:27am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Black man who was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last week has died from his injuries.

An attorney representing Jenoah Donald’s family said Friday that Donald, 30, died around 2 a.m.

The Columbian reports Mark Lindquist, an attorney for Donald’s family, said he had been removed from life support Thursday, a week after he was shot in the head.

Investigators have released an initial account of the officer-involved shooting, indicating that the officer fired Feb. 4 as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in mot

