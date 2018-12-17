Man Shot At SE PDX Event Center

Portland, Oregon – A man is recovering this morning after being shot at a southeast Portland Events Center. It happened early Sunday morning around 2:30am at Division Heights PDX near 9th and Division. The victim was in critical condition and had to be rushed into surgery at the hospital. Police searched the area and didn’t find any suspects. Officers believe there is no immediate danger to the public, which usually means the suspect and victim may know each other.

Read more from police:

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, at 2:29 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to Division Heights PDX, located at 959 Southeast Division Street, on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and searched the area for suspects believed to be involved in the reported shooting, victims injured by the shooting, and evidence of gunfire. Officers did not locate any suspects believed to be directly involved in the shooting during the search. As officers continued the investigation, medical personnel at a Portland hospital contacted police to inform officers an injured adult male had arrived at the emergency department by private vehicle. The medical personnel characterized the injured victim’s condition as critical and he was immediately taken into surgery for treatment of his injury.

During a canvass of the area officers located evidence of gunfire in a parking lot near Division Heights PDX as well as on Southeast Division Street.

Based on preliminary information gathered in the investigation, officers do not believe there is an immediate danger posed to the public in relation to this shooting.

The injured victim remains at a Portland hospital receiving treatment for his injury.

This investigation is on-going and there is no additional information to provide the public at this time.

Members with the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division’s Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possess video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division’s Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

For more information about Enough is Enough PDX and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ EnoughIsEnoughPDX

Additional information about Enough is Enough PDX and other City efforts addressing youth violence can be found at the Office of Youth Violence Prevention, http://www.portlandonline.com/ safeyouth/

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)