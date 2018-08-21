Man Shot At Portland Boat Ramp

Portland, Oregon – Police are investigating a shooting on Northeast Marine Drive that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities say a man opened fire on another man in the parking lot of the 42nd Street Boat Ramp near NE 42nd and Marine Drive around 8pm last night. The shooter disappeared after the shooting. Officers were interviewing several witnesses last night.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, and they say it’s too soon to know what the motive was. So far there is no description of the suspect and it’s not clear if he knew the victim.

Read more from Police:

Detectives continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the eastern parking lot of the M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 Northeast Marine Drive . When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived they located an adult male victim that appeared to have been injured by gunfire. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a Portland hospital for treatment. The victim remains in critical condition.

During the preliminary investigation, officers searched the area for suspects, but at this time investigators have not located any suspects associated with this shooting. Based on information learned during the preliminary investigation, there is not believed to be a danger to the community in relation to this shooting.

During a canvass of the area, investigators located evidence of gunfire.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@ portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW