      Weather Alert

Man Shot And Killed In Movie Theater Parking Lot

Jul 8, 2021 @ 10:16am

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue.

Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found the man with gunshot injuries.

Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead.

Black says police are searching for a suspect that officers believe was driving a silver sedan with tinted windows.

TAGS
AMC movie theater murder parking lot
Popular Posts
4 More Victims Found In Rubble Of Surfside Condo; Death Toll Rises To 32
Fireworks Banned In Much Of Metro Area Due To Fire Danger
Death Toll From Oregon's Late June Heat Wave Reaches 116
Fatal Stabbing In SE Portland Ruled Homicide
Victims Identified In Fatal NE Portland Apartment Fire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On