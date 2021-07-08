Man Shot And Killed In Movie Theater Parking Lot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue.
Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They found the man with gunshot injuries.
Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead.
Black says police are searching for a suspect that officers believe was driving a silver sedan with tinted windows.