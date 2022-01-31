      Weather Alert

Man Shot And Killed In Hazelwood Neighborhood Sunday

Jan 31, 2022 @ 10:41am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man died after being shot in Portland on Sunday amid a surge in gun violence.

The man’s body was found after police responded to a report of shots heard in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

In the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday afternoons, there were seven reported shootings in Portland, with at least one person killed.

Police say 26-year-old Jaquan Jenkins died after being wounded in a shooting early Friday.

Several others were injured, including a business owner who confronted an alleged burglar and a man who was shot in the leg in a grocery store parking lot.

TAGS
Death Portland Shooting
Popular Posts
Results Of Newberg School Board Recall Vote Still Not Final
New "Stealth Omicron" Detected In Washington
POLICE: Driver In Deadly Hit And Run Smoked Heroin While Talking To Officers After Crash
Man Shot & Killed In Portland's 6th Homicide Of 2022
Amazon To End Its "Sold By Amazon" Program After Investigation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On