Man Shoots Woman In Salem Before Taking Own Life Near Detroit Lake

Salem, Ore. — Tuesday, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Salem Police officers responded to an incident at the 1300 block of Vista AV SE, where a man drove his truck into a residence and shot a woman inside. The suspect fled the scene, and the woman was transported to Salem Health in critical condition.

Concerns arose about potential threats to the victim’s children, who attend Morningside Elementary School nearby. As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on lockdown, with law enforcement officers deployed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Law enforcement agencies were alerted with a description of the suspect and the vehicle involved. At around 11:15 a.m., the suspect was located heading eastbound on Highway 22E by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stopped just outside the city limits of Detroit.

Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies discovered that the suspect had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both the incident in Salem and on Highway 22E are actively being investigated. No further details, including information about the victim or the deceased individual, are currently being disclosed.