Man Shoots And Injures Two In SW Oregon

Feb 4, 2020 @ 11:29am

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Police are investigating the circumstances behind a Friday night shooting in southwestern Oregon that sent two people to the hospital and sparked a manhunt that lasted less than an hour before the alleged shooter fatally shot himself.

The Mail Tribune reports at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that she’d been shot, according to Central Point police Capt. Dave Croft.

Police found the bleeding woman, along with a man, who was also shot.

Police said both provided information about the person who shot them.

At 8:12 p.m., police said a caller reportedly found the suspect’s vehicle in Gold Hill.

Officers at the scene determined the dead man to be the suspect in the shooting.

