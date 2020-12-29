Man Serving 50 Years For HIV Dies In Prison
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man convicted of sexually abusing multiple people while he knew he was infected with HIV died at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections said Monday that 59-year-old Andrew Lee Boyer died Sunday.
His earliest release date was August 2048.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he was convicted in 1998 in Yamhill County of sodomy and sex abuse involving four boys ages 12 to 18.
Court records say Boyer was additionally convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated murder for the sexual assault of two of his victims while knowing he was infected with HIV.