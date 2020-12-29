      Weather Alert

Man Serving 50 Years For HIV Dies In Prison

Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:25am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man convicted of sexually abusing multiple people while he knew he was infected with HIV died at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

The state Department of Corrections said Monday that 59-year-old Andrew Lee Boyer died Sunday.

His earliest release date was August 2048.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he was convicted in 1998 in Yamhill County of sodomy and sex abuse involving four boys ages 12 to 18.

Court records say Boyer was additionally convicted of two counts of attempted aggravated murder for the sexual assault of two of his victims while knowing he was infected with HIV.

TAGS
assault hiv prison
Popular Posts
Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Couple, Grandchild Who Disappeared While Cutting Christmas Tree Found Safe
Man Stabbed In Temple In North Portland
Train Carrying Crude Oil Derails In Washington State
Governor Kate Brown Changes School Metrics, Targets February Classroom Return Date