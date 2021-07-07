      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Building Cannon In Garage

Jul 7, 2021 @ 11:33am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage.

The Spokesman Review reports 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in Spokane County Jail custody since January 2020.

In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device.

Kimberling pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Investigators went to Kimberling’s home to conduct a welfare check and found the cannon, which was found to be operational.

