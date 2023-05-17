Man Sentenced To 70 Months In Prison For Violent Assault At TriMet MAX Station

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt made an announcement regarding the sentencing of Raziel Olam Briah, 38, for a brutal assault that occurred at a TriMet MAX station last summer. Following a jury’s guilty verdict, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge has sentenced Briah to 70 months in prison. The charges Briah was found guilty of include:

One count of Assault in the Second Degree

One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

One count of Menacing

The conviction is the result of a disturbing incident that unfolded on July 27, 2022, when Briah, armed with a large knife, fixated on an unsuspecting man waiting at the N. Prescott St. MAX Station. Without any provocation, Briah aggressively charged towards the victim, who desperately fled the scene. However, Briah didn’t relent and proceeded to slash the victim’s forearm with the knife, causing a deep gash and leaving lasting physical and emotional scars.

The trial, which took place on May 8th and 9th, concluded with a unanimous guilty verdict from the 12-person jury. Upon receiving the guilty verdict, Judge Jenna Plank wasted no time in imposing a 70-month prison sentence on Briah.

At present, Raziel Olam Briah is in custody within Multnomah County. He will soon be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to commence serving his sentence.