Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Ripping Off Retail Stores

Clackamas County, Ore. — A 41-year-old man from Portland has been sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of organized retail theft in Clackamas County Circuit Court. Martin Duane Castaway had engaged in a series of large-scale retail thefts in Clackamas County and the Portland area over the course of 2022 and early 2023. Castaway and several other suspects targeted multiple Fred Meyer and Dick’s Sporting Goods locations, causing losses of over $30,000.

Castaway was identified by law enforcement thanks to his distinctive appearance, and was arrested on January 25, 2023, in Portland with help from the United States Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. At the time of his arrest, Castaway had multiple warrants for Aggravated Theft in the First Degree and Attempt to Elude issued by Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington County Circuit Courts.

Castaway’s six-year sentence will be served with the Oregon Department of Corrections, due to his multiple prior property-related convictions. He is also eligible for Repeat Property Offender Status under ORS 137.717. Castaway has additional pending cases in Clark, Multnomah, and Washington Counties for similar retail theft crimes. Anyone with information on additional criminal activity by Martin Castaway should contact law enforcement in the jurisdictions in which any crimes occurred.