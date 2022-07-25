      Weather Alert
Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Trafficking Teenagers

Jul 25, 2022 @ 2:54pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who took two girls from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver, Washington, supplied them with drugs, forced them to have sex and collected payments for it was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela Paaso said 34-year-old Johnl Jackson used force and coercion to traffic the girls, ages 14 and 15, and mentored another man who also forced the girls to have sex with men for money.

Jackson was arrested in 2019 in Vancouver.

A jury in March convicted Jackson of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a child, among other crimes.

Jackson said he didn’t feel like he had a fair trial.

Eugene girls sex trafficking teenagers Vancouver
