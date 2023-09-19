Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For 2022 Attempted Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Gerry Deray Cunningham, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2022 attempted murder with a firearm incident in southeast Portland.

On September 27, 2022, officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a shooting incident at a bar located near Southeast 159th and Stark Street. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male victim in the parking lot who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered emergency medical aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) with life-threatening injuries. During the initial response, East Precinct officers gathered witness statements and evidence indicating gunfire. Subsequent investigative efforts led to the identification of Gerry Cunningham as the suspect in this case.

The Portland Police Bureau referred the case to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in charges being filed after a grand jury indictment in November 2022.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Eric Zimmerman represented the state in this matter. A plea agreement was reached between the prosecution, the defendant, and his legal counsel. On August 24, Cunningham entered a guilty plea to the following charges:

One count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree

One count of Assault in the First Degree

One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Yesterday, Judge Christopher Marshall imposed a 10-year prison sentence in connection with these charges. Presently, Gerry Cunningham is in custody in Multnomah County, awaiting transfer to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.