Man Sentenced For Rape At Car Dealership

Dec 14, 2021 @ 10:18am

SEATTLE (AP) – The homeless man accused of raping a woman three years ago in a Ballard car dealership was sentenced to prison.

Officials said Monday that Christopher Teel was ordered to serve a sentence of 8.5 years to life after being convicted of first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment for the incident in 2018 in the bathroom at Carter Volkswagen.

A spokesman for the King County Prosecutor’s Office says the victim had dropped her vehicle off for service moments before the attack occurred.

Teel, who is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighed about 250 pounds at the time, was accused of following a 40-year-old woman into the women’s bathroom.

