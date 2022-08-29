KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother

August 29, 2022 10:28AM PDT
TUALATIN, Ore. – An Oregon man is sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering his mother.

47-year-old Garth Beams was convicted last week of killing 74-year-old Wendy Henson in Tualatin with a baseball bat in July 2018.

Henson was a published author, known for writing the book ‘Honor Song”.

She is survived by her son, Michael Beams, “Garth’s crime shattered what was left of our family There are only broken pieces to pick up. I feel stuck in a boxing match, fighting against bitterness and outrage.”

 

