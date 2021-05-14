      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced For Murder Of Firefighter 34 Years Ago

May 14, 2021 @ 10:14am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago.

Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash Jr. set fire to the Everett Community College library to cover up a burglary. N

ash was 12-years-old at the time and went on to become a career criminal racking up 11 felony convictions.

In exchange for a guilty plea prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of just under three and a half years.

But Judge David Kurtz decided that was not adequate, given Nash’s life of crime.

