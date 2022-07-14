      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced For Marijuana Air Delivery

Jul 14, 2022 @ 5:29am

(Medford, OR) — An Oregon man who was using his plane to fly marijuana across the country and tried to hire a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate has been sentenced to prison. Federal prosecutors say 71-year-old John Larson used his plane to distribute marijuana across the country. When Larson started looking for a hitman to kill another drug trafficker, an undercover FBI agent posed as the hitman. When Larson offered to pay 20-thousand dollars for the job he was arrested. Agents also seized Larson’s plane, 100-thousand dollars in cash and processed marijuana. Larson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

