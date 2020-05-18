Man Sentenced For Killing Child
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a 5-year-old child while babysitting her in Vancouver, Washington.
The Columbian reports Ryan Burge was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court in Harley Anderson’s death.
A jury in February convicted Burge of second-degree murder and manslaughter.
The jury also determined he was guilty of several factors that made his crime particularly egregious including including that Anderson was vulnerable and he betrayed a position of trust.
She suffered severe head trauma on Nov. 2, 2018 and died at a Portland children’s hospital.