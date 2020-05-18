      Breaking News
Man Sentenced For Killing Child

May 18, 2020 @ 4:07pm
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a 5-year-old child while babysitting her in Vancouver, Washington.

The Columbian reports Ryan Burge was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court in Harley Anderson’s death.

A jury in February convicted Burge of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The jury also determined he was guilty of several factors that made his crime particularly egregious including including that Anderson was vulnerable and he betrayed a position of trust.

She suffered severe head trauma on Nov. 2, 2018  and died at a Portland children’s hospital.

