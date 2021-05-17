Man Sentenced For Frying Pan Murder
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor with a frying pan was sentenced to 22 years in prison as part of a plea deal.
The Spokesman-Review reports 36-year-old Wilbur Tankersley was murdered in May 2020 in an apartment building for low-income people in Spokane.
Cameron Walker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Tankersley and Walker were involved in physical fight before the killing.
Walker’s lawyer said a psychologist had determined it highly likely that Walker has schizophrenia.
Walker’s adopted mother, Angela Walker, told the judge their family had tried to get Walker help many times.