Man Sentenced For Breaking Baby’s Bones
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A former hospital worker said during sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court he was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic when hurt his infant son.
The Bulletin reports Charles Medley was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation with a conditions including attending parenting and aggression control classes.
Violating the conditions could result in a four-year prison sentence.
Medley pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Medley had no prior criminal record, which attorneys said factored into the sentencing recommendation.
On April 23, the then-15-week-old child arrived for a checkup at a hospital with injuries including skull and leg fractures and a brain bleed.