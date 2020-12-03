      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced For Breaking Baby’s Bones

Dec 3, 2020 @ 1:24pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A former hospital worker said during sentencing in Deschutes County Circuit Court he was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic when hurt his infant son.

The Bulletin reports Charles Medley was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation with a conditions including attending parenting and aggression control classes.

Violating the conditions could result in a four-year prison sentence.

Medley pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Medley had no prior criminal record, which attorneys said factored into the sentencing recommendation.

On April 23, the then-15-week-old child arrived for a checkup at a hospital with injuries including skull and leg fractures and a brain bleed.

