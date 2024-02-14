Man Sentenced After Child Overdoses Twice On Fentanyl

Hillsboro, Ore. — Washington County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Silver has sentenced Bret Mitchell Hollmann to four years in prison, which is nearly the maximum allowed under Oregon law for his felony charges. Hollmann pleaded guilty to Assault in the Third Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – substantial quantities. Deputy District Attorney Matt Wise prosecuted the case.

The incident leading to the sentencing occurred on March 13, 2023, when Hollmann and his fiancé, Megan Elizabeth Meek, smoked fentanyl pills that he purchased. Their two-year-old daughter was present at the time. Later that day, they took the child to a babysitter before going shopping, stopping at an area business along the way. Meek left her bag containing multiple fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia in the backseat within reach of the toddler. The child accessed the pills and ingested several of them.

Upon reaching their destination, Hollmann and Meek noticed the child was overdosing on fentanyl. Beaverton Police Department officers arrived to find the child unconscious and unresponsive. They administered two doses of Narcan, saving her life temporarily. However, she overdosed again at the hospital due to the large amount of fentanyl in her system, requiring a Narcan drip to keep her alive for a full day.

Hollmann admitted to purchasing the fentanyl pills and was caught smoking additional fentanyl at the hospital while his daughter received treatment.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton emphasized the need for legislative action to address Oregon’s drug addiction and decriminalization crisis.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hollmann was ordered to serve two years of post-prison supervision and undergo drug treatment. Meek is scheduled to stand trial in April.