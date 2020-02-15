Man Run Over By Utility Truck on Sidewalk
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man lying on the sidewalk was killed after being run over by a utility truck in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood on Friday night.
Investigators say the truck was pulling into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store on Southeast 17th Avenue near Tacoma Street around 7:30. They have not been able to determine exactly where on the sidewalk the victim was at the time of the crash.
The man has not yet been identified, but neighbors say he was a regular at the store.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officers say they did not show any signs of impairment and are not facing charges.
This is the 7th traffic fatality of the year in Portland.