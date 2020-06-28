Man Rescued On Mt. Hood After Falling Nearly 300 Feet
Early Saturday morning 23 year old Katie Howard Of Portland called 911 after her climbing partner, 26 year old Von Donald Houvener had fallen on Mt. Hood and was presumed to be seriously injured.
Houvener had fallen nearly 300 Feet down to the White River Canyon and was located by rescuers at about 9,100′ feet of elevation.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says due to the seriousness of Houvener’s injuries special permission was given to rescuers to enter the wilderness area with motorized equipment.
A National Guard helicopter was also requested.
According to a press release “Rescuers used a snowcat to travel above Palmer Lift into the Wilderness Area below Crater Rock. Rescuers then traversed east to the edge of White River Canyon and onward to the patient.”
The first team of rescuers reached Houvener around 11 a.m.
Houvener had serious injuries but was said to be conscious and alert.
The Oregon Army National Guard helicopter arrived soon after.
The rescue chopper transported Houvener to an area hospital just after noon.