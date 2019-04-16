PORTLAND, Ore— 40 year old Russell courtier has been sent to prison for life. In 2016 he ran over 19 year old Larnell Bruce, Jr. A black man from Gresham. This happened in a 7-11 parking lot. The prosecution explained to jurors and the court previously that Courtier was a member of the European Kindred, a White supremacist group in prison.

Apparently, he was antagonized by his then girlfriend, Colleen Hunt to kill Bruce . the Bruce family is happy with the sentence. They told reporters after the court session fiver of Larnell’s organs were donated to people in need including his heart and liver. The family has started a non-profit for victims of hate crimes.