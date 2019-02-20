Man Pulled From Johnson Creek By Police

Portland, Oregon – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police pulled him out of Johnson Creek in Southeast Portland overnight.

Officers were called to a home near Foster road and 143rd late last night about a domestic violence case. Police used a K-9 to find the suspect nearby. They say he was floating down Johnson creek. The woman who called 911 and her children were not hurt and are safe.

Read more from Portland Police Bureau

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:31 p.m., East Officers responded to a domestic violence related call in the 6400 block of Southeast 143rd Court. The caller reported she had come to pick up her children and the ex-husband had taken her car. The car was located unoccupied by officers near Southeast 142nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.

East officers were assisted by the K9 unit and began a track for the suspect. During the track, officers saw the suspect floating down Johnson Creek. The officers used a K9 leash to successfully get the suspect out of the creek.

The suspect, an adult male, was treated on scene, then later at a local hospital. He remains in critical condition.

This is an on-going investigation. More information will be released as it is available. The female caller and the children are unharmed and safe at this time.

The Portland Police Bureau would like to remind the public about the following information and assistance available to help victims of domestic violence:

24-Hour Crisis & Help Lines:

* Call to Safety (Formerly Portland Women’s Crisis Line): 503-235-5333

Toll-Free: 1-888-235-5333

* National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE

Http://Www.ndvh.org/

* Multnomah County Crisis Line: 503-988-4888

Domestic Violence Emergency Shelters:

* Bradley-Angle House: 503-281-2442

* Clackamas Women’s Services: 503-654-2288

* Columbia Co. Women’s Resource Center: 1-503-397-6161

* Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

* Safechoice/Vancouver YWCA: 1-360-695-0501

* Salvation Army West Women’s & Children’s: 503-224-7718

* Yolanda House of YWCA: 503-977-7930 or 503-535-3266

Resources To Combat Domestic Violence:

* Multnomah County Domestic Violence Coordinator’s Office

http://www.co.multnomah.or.us/ dchs/dv/index.shtml

* National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

http://www.ncadv.org

* State of Oregon Department of Human Services for Domestic Violence

http://www.dhs.state.or.us/ abuse/domestic

* Volunteers Of America

http://www.voa.org

* Stalking Resource Center

http://www.ncvc.org/src/main. aspx?dbID=dash_Home

More information is available at our web site:

https://www.portlandoregon. gov/police/article/60676