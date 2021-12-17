      Weather Alert

Man Pleads Guilty To Throwing Lit Firework Amid Protest

Dec 17, 2021 @ 6:26am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 19-year-old man admitted he threw a large firework at the federal courthouse in Portland during mass protests last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gabriel Agard-Berryhill pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully using an incendiary device in an attempt to damage the courthouse on July 28, 2020, causing more than $1,000 in damage. Under a plea deal, his lawyer says he’s expected to be sentenced to time served with two years of supervised release for the felony conviction. An affidavit says Agard-Berryhill said he was shocked to hear the sound the firework produced. He told federal officers he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Michael Nesmith, The Monkee For All Seasons, Dies At 78
Connect With Us Listen To Us On