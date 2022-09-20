Man Pleads Guilty To Damaging Planned Parenthood In Grants Pass Over Abortions

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to breaking windows and destroying property at a Planned Parenthood in Grants Pass.

27-year-old Devin Kruse admits he did it on two separate occasions last November because he was angry at the clinic for providing abortion services.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate unlawful and violent conduct that interferes with the work of reproductive health clinics,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction should send a strong message that we will use federal civil rights law to protect clinics and staff that provide reproductive health services while safeguarding the rights of their patients.”

He’ll be sentenced in January.