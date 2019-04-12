Man on Sailboat Off Oregon Coast Accused of Dealing Meth
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 5:03 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon said a Canadian man was charged Thursday with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after 28 jugs of liquid meth were allegedly found on the sailboat he was piloting off the Oregon coast.

When Coast Guard personnel boarded the Mandalay on Tuesday, John Stirling’s speech began to deteriorate and he displayed signs of a possible drug overdose. The 65-year-old was evacuated by helicopter for treatment.

Stirling made an initial appearance today in federal court in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman and was ordered detained pending trial.

