Man On Electric Scooter Hit By Car, in Critical Condition

KEIZER, Ore — Police in Keizer are investigating a crash involving a motor vehicle vs electric scooter that happened Saturday night at around 11:30 pm near the intersection of River Road N and Wheatland Rd N.

Police say, “A man on an electric scooter darted out into the path of an oncoming vehicle,” which was not able to stop before striking the man.

The man was taken to the Salem Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, cooperating with the investigation, which Police say could take a few days.