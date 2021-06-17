      Weather Alert

Man Loses Arm, Granddaughter Injured As Bomb Explodes At Washington Home

Jun 17, 2021 @ 10:26am

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) – A bomb detonated at a residence on the Olympic Peninsula in Port Hadlock, causing the suspected bomb maker’s arm to be amputated and injuring his 6-year-old granddaughter.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the unidentified 46-year-old Port Hadlock man’s left arm was amputated in the Tuesday night explosion in an outbuilding on the property.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brett Anglin says the man also suffered chest injuries, and his granddaughter sustained burns to her head.

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Anglin said as of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in critical condition.

He says the girl was treated and released from a hospital in Port Townsend.

An investigation is ongoing.

