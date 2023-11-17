Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

Beaverton, Ore. — On November 16th, 2023, at 7:00 AM, Beaverton Police Department Detectives executed a search warrant at The Park at Allen apartments, located at 11655 SW Allen Blvd. The focus of the investigation was 67-year-old Steven Eugene Wells, a resident of the apartment complex, in connection with ORS 163.684 – Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

During the execution of the search warrant, Wells armed himself with a handgun, prompting detectives to withdraw from the residence. Simultaneously, they engaged in dialogue with Wells while evacuating nearby residents for safety.

The situation escalated, leading to the involvement of the Washington County Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT). CNU members spent an extended period negotiating with Wells. Unfortunately, the incident concluded with Wells taking his own life while alone in his apartment.

The investigation remains ongoing. Individuals with information about this incident are urged to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503.526.2261.