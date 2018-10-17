Man Kills Himself After Shooting At Firefighters Responding To House Fires

Springfield, Or. – A 60 year old man is dead after an active shooter and multiple house fire situation in Springfield early today. Police Lt. Scot McKee says both firefighters and police were shot at while responding to the fires. The man hit the windshield of at least one fire vehicle. McKee says the man shot and killed himself as police closed in.

McKee says “we’re kind of operating under the hypothesis that this was a deliberately set fire that was designed to draw in emergency responders and that’s when they came under fire.” He says the man lived in the neighborhood and says it appears no one else was hurt and says at this point,”it looks like we got really lucky.”

Three homes were destroyed and a fourth suffered damage.