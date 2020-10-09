Man Killed In SW Portland Motorcycle Crash
PORTLAND, Ore . — A man riding his motorcycle was killed when he crashed at Southwest 1st and Arthur on Friday morning. Police have identified him as 41-year-old Timothy Boyette.
Investigators with the Portland Police Major Crash Team say Boyette was riding along Southwest Kelly Avenue approaching the intersection just before 6:00am when he hit a light pole. The motorcycle landed in a TriMet bus shelter.
The area was blocked for about three hours causing major delays in the area.