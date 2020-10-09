      Weather Alert
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Man Killed In SW Portland Motorcycle Crash

Oct 9, 2020 @ 4:10pm

PORTLAND, Ore . — A man riding his motorcycle was killed when he crashed at Southwest 1st and Arthur on Friday morning.  Police have identified him as 41-year-old Timothy Boyette.

Investigators with the Portland Police Major Crash Team say Boyette was riding along Southwest Kelly Avenue approaching the intersection just before 6:00am when he hit a light pole.  The motorcycle landed in a TriMet bus shelter.

The area was blocked for about three hours causing major delays in the area.

TAGS
Portland Ross Island Bridge Timothy Boyette traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro