      Weather Alert

Man Killed In Spokane Officer-Involved-Shooting Identified

Jan 14, 2020 @ 4:52pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man killed by a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as 25-year-old Clando Anitok.

The Spokesman-Review reports the deputy tried to stop Anitok’s car Friday and a short pursuit happened after Anitok didn’t stop.

The sheriff’s office says Anitok soon after crashed into a fence and confronted the deputy who unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser.

The deputy then chased Anitok into a backyard where the sheriff’s office says Anitok turned toward the deputy and reached into his waistband.

The deputy shot Anitok once and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the deputy who shot Anitok.

TAGS
officer involved shooting ois Spokane
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map