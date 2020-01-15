Man Killed In Spokane Officer-Involved-Shooting Identified
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A man killed by a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy has been identified as 25-year-old Clando Anitok.
The Spokesman-Review reports the deputy tried to stop Anitok’s car Friday and a short pursuit happened after Anitok didn’t stop.
The sheriff’s office says Anitok soon after crashed into a fence and confronted the deputy who unsuccessfully tried to use a Taser.
The deputy then chased Anitok into a backyard where the sheriff’s office says Anitok turned toward the deputy and reached into his waistband.
The deputy shot Anitok once and he was pronounced dead on scene.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the deputy who shot Anitok.