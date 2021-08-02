Man Killed In Shooting Outside Hillsboro Bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds outside a Hillsboro bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say officers found 40-year-old Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting. The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived and no arrests had been made as of noon Monday,