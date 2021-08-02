      Weather Alert

Man Killed In Shooting Outside Hillsboro Bar

Aug 2, 2021 @ 4:33pm

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds outside a Hillsboro bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say officers found 40-year-old Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting. The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived and no arrests had been made as of noon Monday,

Popular Posts
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Infrastructure Deal: Senate Suddenly Acts To Take Up Bill
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
Heat Advisory In Effect Through Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On