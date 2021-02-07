      Weather Alert

Man killed in Saturday Morning Wood Village House Fire

Feb 6, 2021 @ 4:48pm

Photo shown above courtesy of Gresham Fire

Early Saturday morning, Gresham fire crews were called out to a house fire on Maple Blvd in Wood Village.

Multiple callers reported seeing flames burning through the roof of the home.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out, however during a search of the home a body was found inside the home.

Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

The person killed was determined to be a man.

The death investigation is ongoing.

 

 

