Man killed in Saturday Morning Wood Village House Fire
Photo shown above courtesy of Gresham Fire
Early Saturday morning, Gresham fire crews were called out to a house fire on Maple Blvd in Wood Village.
Multiple callers reported seeing flames burning through the roof of the home.
Firefighters arrived and put the fire out, however during a search of the home a body was found inside the home.
Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.
The person killed was determined to be a man.
The death investigation is ongoing.