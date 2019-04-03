Man Killed in Rural Multnomah County Shooting Identified
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 5:12 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 39-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in rural Multnomah County last week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Owens was shot a little before 7 a.m. on Friday and later died, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that one person was taken into custody. No arrests or suspects have been announced as of Tuesday. No further details have been released by authorities about the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation.

