Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash Identified

Portland, Ore. — The pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Sunderland Neighborhood has been identified as 26-year-old Travis Philmlee, Jr. The victim’s family has been notified of his death.

According to the preliminary investigation, individuals in a “lifted” white pickup truck were throwing fireworks onto Northeast 33rd Drive while driving in the area. Several people, including Travis Philmlee, Jr., emerged from nearby RVs and approached the individuals responsible for the fireworks. The driver of the white pickup truck tried to avoid Philmlee, who was in the street, but a black or silver sedan that was pursuing the pickup struck and fatally injured Philmlee. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene after the crash.

The Traffic Investigations Unit is actively seeking the occupants of the pickup truck and the driver of the sedan. Anyone with information about the vehicles or their occupants is urged to contact the police at [email protected], attention: TIU, and reference case number 23-171259.

This incident marks the 31st Major Crash Team activation, the 12th pedestrian fatality, and the 31st traffic fatality in the City of Portland in 2023.

