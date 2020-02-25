Man Killed In Fire That Destroys Seaside Home
SEASIDE, Ore. — A man was killed in a fire early Monday morning in Seaside. The blaze just after 1:00 on South Columbia Street was so massive that it took several fire departments to put out. The structure was not stable enough to enter and firefighters could not be sure if anybody was home until daylight when they could get inside.
Clatsop County Fire investigators found the body of 69-year-old Stephen Penwarden. They believe he was the only person inside the home at the time it caught fire. The home was destroyed and four more were evacuated.
Investigators are still looking into the cause.