Man Killed By Vancouver Police Identified
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man Vancouver police shot to death by this week has been identified as a 50-year-old Vancouver resident.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports William E. Abbe died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The three officers who shot him Tuesday haven’t been publicly identified.
Abbe’s encounter with the officers began after Vancouver police were called to a fight involving two men Tuesday morning.
Police say arriving officers found an unconscious man who was then taken to a hospital.
Police say Abbe was nearby, refused police commands to put down “sharpened objects,” according to police, and three Vancouver police officers fired at him.
An investigation into the incident continues.