      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Man Killed By Vancouver Police Identified

Apr 30, 2020 @ 3:47pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man Vancouver police shot to death by this week has been identified as a 50-year-old Vancouver resident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports William E. Abbe died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The three officers who shot him Tuesday haven’t been publicly identified.

Abbe’s encounter with the officers began after Vancouver police were called to a fight involving two men Tuesday morning.

Police say arriving officers found an unconscious man who was then taken to a hospital.

Police say Abbe was nearby, refused police commands to put down “sharpened objects,” according to police, and three Vancouver police officers fired at him.

An investigation into the incident continues.

TAGS
ois Shooting Vancouver
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro