Man killed, another injured at Portland bar Shooting
Police say one of two men who were shot at a bar in the Sellwood-Moreland Neighborhood died.
The shooting took place in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard late Friday night.
Officers say when they arrived they found two victims who were injured.
One of the men was determined to have died while the other was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The suspects were able to leave before police arrived.
Police have not released any suspect information as of now.